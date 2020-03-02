By Stanley Mubatsa

Evelyn Hone College students are calling on management to temporarily close the higher learning institution citing security concerns.

This follows the continued gassing of students by unknown individuals with the latest incident taking place last evening where 9 female students were gassed.

The students that talked to Phoenix News complained that they are now living in fear and cannot continue to learn in an environment where their safety is not guaranteed.

They want management to temporary close the institution until security concerns at the institution are addressed.

But when contacted for a comment, Evelyn Hone College Principal Daniel Fwambo assured the students that management is doing everything possible to ensure there is security in campus.

Mr Fwambo explains that among some of the measures being taken by management include closure of one gate which gassers are suspected to been using to access the premises.

PHOENIX FM NEWS