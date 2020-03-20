By Mathew Kanganja

Evelyn Hone College Students have expressed disappointment at government’s decision to only offer 50% bursary to first year students.

This follows a memo from Vice Principal Ignatius Ndabala which states that all students that have been offered bursary for 2020 to 2022 will only be offered 50% of tuition and examination fees.

The students have wondered why government did not notify them at the time the names were released for first year students in January this year to enable them prepare pay the other 50%.

They have complained that they cannot even study because they are not sure how they will sustain their studies.

But Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba clarified that the revision on bursaries by all TEVET institutions is temporal and has been necessitated by the surge in numbers of students that has applied for the scheme from 3,000 to 6,140.

The minister said government had only budgeted for about 3,000 students but had to spread the available resources this year alone.

PHOENIX FM NEWS