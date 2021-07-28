By Richard Waga

Zambians don’t know Lungu because of overbranding by PF. He became the humble one even before Zambian knew him. He is the most bootlicked, defended, worshiped, sanctified and hyped president in Zambia’s history effectively turning him into a demigod. And this denied Zambians an opportunity to know their President.

PF has never allowed Lungu to be himself apart from when he is dancing to bustele. Lungu has never articulated the economy without a script. He has never addressed contentious issues like NHIMA, sales tax, retirees or national debt. He has never taken open questions or attended a presidential debates. He hides during a crisis and only shows his head to cut ribbons.

His intimacy with the public is always staged and never genuine. The few times his real character has come through has been at the airport runway when pressed with a public outcry question (Mfwiti, mfwiti, mfwiti). The only thing PF leaders and cadres love about Lungu, is that he protects their criminality and selfish interests. As to the rest of the nation, we hardly know this “devil”.

We don’t even know what he plans in the next five years. More division? More gassing? More cadres? More borrowing? More lies? Even PF supporters dont know and dont care because they are only thinking about positions.

They say the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. But Lungu is the devil we don’t know. Even on issues of today we don’t know if he is fighting corruption or shielding it. Defending the gassers or prosecuting them. Serving Zambians or China. We just don’t know this pretender.