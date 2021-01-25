EVEN IF AM VOTED UP TO 2026 THERE WILL STILL BE UNFINISHED BUSINESS THAT NEEDS ME TO RESOLVE.

President Edgar Lungu says even if people vote for him to continue in power up to 2026, he will still end his tern of office with some of the business unfinished.

He says he will still not do everything because development has no finishing mark, but is always ongoing.

He made these remarks recently while on his tour of duty in Muchinga Province.

Lungu disclosed that he has heard that some traditional leaders in Muchinga Province have vowed not to vote for him because he has not done anything in the area.

He said this notion or line of thinking is regrettable because his party has done wonders in the past 10 years.

He was speaking when he met their Royal Highnesses; Senior Chief Kambombo and Chiefs: Chifunda, Chikwa, Tembwe.

Meanwhile, Lungu is on record saying he would love to see a prosperous Zambia from all the country’s four corners.

Lungu says since he and his party came into power the country has registered great successes in many areas and spheres of development.

CIC PRESS TEAM