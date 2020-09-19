If You Don’t Register, You Won’t Vote – ECZ

By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has clarified that even if one already holds a voter’s card, they need to re-register or they will not vote.

The ECZ said in a statement that Zambians must take the voter registration process seriously.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia is calling upon all eligible Zambians to register during the 2020 Voter Registration Exercise even if one is currently registered. If you do not register you will not vote in the 2021 General Elections. The current Voters card will not be used in the 2021 general elections,” ECZ stated in a statement issued on Friday.