[By Ben Mbangu in Kazungula]

KEBBY Mbewe says enough is enough for the UPND to continue enjoying making the people of Southern Province suffer for nothing by deceiving them to be in the opposition.

Addressing headmen in chief Musokotwane’s chiefdom, Mbewe said time had come for Zambians to reject the opposition UPND because it had nothing new to offer than what the PF had done so far.

“Enough is enough, 20 years of being deceived to be in the opposition is too much for you people here. Suffering for nothing. There is no way UPND and its MPs can be deceiving you to continue voting for them and after winning they enjoy themselves while you their people are suffering,” he said.

Mbewe urged the people of Kazungula district not to go for imposed leaders but to choose those they stay with.

“PF has given you your own local people as candidates unless you want to trade your own local children with people living in Cairo road. As long as its UPND you just vote…” he told the headmen.

Mbewe appealed to southerners to vote for PF in the August general elections and see what would happen to the area.

“When we say vote for PF we are not saying UPND is bad, no! A vote must bring development not just to appease people. So if UPND has failed to deliver to you in this 20 years it has held the province at ransom, then don’t waste your time – join PF,” urged Mbewe. “Look, if we don’t vote for President Edgar Lungu we will have no power to hold him accountable for not giving us development. What have you benefited in the last 20 years you have been voting for the opposition? Now let me tell you that even if people of Southern Province don’t vote for PF, it will still win. So it’s better we join our friends who are supporting a winning team.”

And giving vote of thanks, senior headman Kakungu pledged that people in the area would show their true colours in the ballot that they have accepted the PF.

“We work with the government of the day,” said Kakungu.