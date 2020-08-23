EVEN JOHN SANGWA SC, QUALIFIES TO BE BANK OF ZAMBIA GOVERNOR

Article 214 of The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016 provides that;

“214. (1) There shall be a Governor of the Bank of Zambia who shall be appointed by the President, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, and who shall be—

(a) a citizen;

(b) a person who has specialised training and experience in economics, finance, accounting, banking, LAW or other field relevant to banking, as prescribed;…”

Even John Sangwa SC qualifies to be Bank of Zambia Governor.

Sunday Chilufya Chanda