EVEN WHEN ECL RETIRES IN 2026, HH WON’T HAVE CHANCE TO RULE ZAMBIA

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

After sensing the imminent and the quickly approaching sixth consecutive defeat, UPND long serving ruler and most rejected Presidential candidate Hakainde Sammy Hichilema has turned to insinuate that he is doing Zambia a favor by seeking to hold public office.

Worse still, recently he single handedly picked some members into his National Management Committee of his ever declining UPND and clearly his tone of language suggests that he is doing Northerners and Easterners a favor by appointing their tribesmen into the supreme decision making body of UPND.

We have heard much of self-centered assertions from Mr Hichilema, his political party, his proxy and in some instances his surrogates desperately craving to redeem the dry spell he has on the ballot paper.

One of the phrase that is frequently used by the UPND supporters when tipped on the pending retirement is simply that, *“even if HH lost, he has nothing to lose, he has everything and it is Zambians who will lose.”*

At face value, this misleading phrase in Mr Hichilema’s own words somehow sounds like he is doing the 18 million Zambians a favor by standing as President and that he was indispensable to be in the driving seat.

Now, our history of multiparty democracy from 1964 and the past successive regular elections, we do not have any identifiable instance where Zambians have done themselves a favor by electing someone as President.

Not even in 1964 did Zambians do themselves a favor when they entrusted the First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda as founding father.

Being elected as President should not be mistaken to be a favor, is a privilege to serve the Zambian people therefore such claims are an insult to the collective intelligence of the Zambian people.

We do not think Mr Hichilema is a superhuman with the sole ability to redeem the economic misalignment that has inadevertdly been caused following the advent of the novel Corona virus pandemic.

Even if the tenure of ECL elapses after 2026, there is a pool of significant talent, therefore rejecting a self-centered Hichilema is not denying ourselves a favor.

HH is indicating like 2021 elections is a matter of life and death, it is not and it will never be.

Elections are not a matter of life and death but a normal democratic operation that is set to renew President Lungu’s mandate for another five years.

It is therefore surprising that Mr Hichilema continue to hold out himself as though he has already won elections and that he is doing the Zambian people a favor yet he is seeking employment for the country’s top job.

No prospective employee can demean the intelligence of the Directors and shareholders of the company by telling them that “I’m seeking employment as Chief Executive Officer because I’m doing you a favor and if you don’t him employ me, your company will be insolvent and its operations will grind to a halt.