You might know about Martin Luther King, Jr. being assassinated in 1968, you might even know about his mother Alberta King’s murder on June 30, 1974. Perhaps you also know about King’s brother A. D. King’s drowning on July 21, 1969.

Are you, however, aware that the civil rights leader went to jail 29 times often detained in various cities in the south?

According to the King Center, he was arrested for acts of civil disobedience and on trumped-up charges, such as when he was jailed in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1956 for driving 30 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

Blackhistory.com offers a few times King was arrested.

January 26, 1956 — He was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama as part of a “Get Tough” campaign to intimidate the bus boycotters. Four days later, on January 30, his home was bombed.

March 22, 1956 — King, Rosa Parks and more than 100 others were arrested on charges of organizing the Montgomery Bus Boycott in protest of Parks’ treatment.

September 3, 1958 — While attempting to attend the arraignment of a man accused of assaulting Abernathy, King is arrested outside Montgomery’s Recorder’s Court and charged with loitering. He is released a short time later on $100 bond.