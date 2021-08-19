The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has charged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) fraudulently won the just ended general election.
Reacting to sentiments that putting the blame on him for being responsible for the party’s loss in the election, Mr Mwila said that only opportunists who did not have the interest of PF at heart are defecting and blaming him for the election loss.
“Everyone knows that the United Party for National Development (UPND) fraudulently won the election, so there is no one who has the right to stand and point at another person as the reason for the loss,” he said.
Mr. Mwila said those who were shifting the blame on others were opportunists who were seeking favours from the UPND.
“They are saying that simply because they want to start dancing with the UPND,” he said.
Mr. Mwila said this was not the time to start pointing figures as there was a need to reorganize and plan on how the party would move forward.
He said the party needs to unite at this point and see to it that it offers proper checks and balances to the incoming government for the benefit of the Zambian people.
Mr. Mwila said the President-elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema promised the country a lot of things that needed to be checked and ensure that they were fulfilled.
Mr. Mwila said there was no excitement that could call for one to shift to the UPND because they had not done anything for anyone yet. He said that the party still had a lot of supporters who were still willing to work with the party.
“We are willing to continue and move forward,” he said.
Mr. Mwila also said that those who were leaving should do so in peace without causing any havoc that would destroy a party that was recovering from a loss.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila said the party would engage with well-wishers to help with repairing the party secretariat which was damaged by UPND supporters.
“We will engaging well-wishers to help us with the repairs of our secretariat,” he said.
Yes we know that in 2016 you stole votes from HH.
In 2021 the Zambians themselves voted in mass to change the PF government of crooks.
Sir we know your 6 points at Grade 12 was obtained through corruption. If you talk too much we shall prosecute you. So behalf yourself.
Time to shut up mr. Mwila. Do not put UPND on the same level as your PF.the zambianpeople spoke through the ballot. We want to know where you were getting your salary from plus your comfortable life style.
Eff off & don’t let the door hit you in the face on the way out, you angry annoying little man!
You are a big fool period!