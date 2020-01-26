FAZ INFORMATION CORNER: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHIPOLOPOLO COACH APPOINTMENT

An atmosphere of anxiety has gripped the football family as they await the unveiling of the newly appointed Chipolopolo coach. The FAZ executive committee settled for Milutin Sredolevic popularly known as ‘Micho’. The Serb was picked after a highly rigorous process that commenced with a public advert in the national press.

The FAZ media team retraces the steps leading up to Micho’s appointment.

On June 6, 2018 the FAZ appointed Belgian national Sven Vandenbroeck as Chipolopolo coach on a nine month contract with the specific mandate to qualify Zambia to the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Nine months later Vandenbroeck failed to meet that target and was sent packing. His contract ended on March 31, 2019.

Zambia then commenced the process of hunting for his successor to take over the mantle of starting the qualification for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. In the meantime local coaches led by Aggrey Chiyangi were handed a temporal captainship of the Chipolopolo ship.

In August 2019, FAZ head hunted Jelusic Vaselin as the Chipolopolo trainer with the Serbian having previously served in Botswana. However, the appointment did not go down well with the Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga who rejected the appointment. The minister urged FAZ to revisit the process as he would not sanction the awarding of a work permit for Vaselin. The minister provided acceptable guidelines for the appointment with FAZ getting down to work according to the guidance.

An advert was duly placed in the press with applicants openly invited to apply for the Chipolopolo job.

Over sixty candidates applied for the job with the association coming up with a 13-member short-list.

FAZ constituted a panel of eminent personalities to select the coach with FIFA technical expert Serame Lestsoaka, Fidelis Banda who is corporate guru as well as former FAZ general secretary, Daniel Kabwe (Zambia Football Coaches Association), Raphael Mulenga (National Sports Council of Zambia General Secretary), Colonel Brightwell Banda (former Zambia National Team coach) and Lyson Zulu (Technical Director).

The panel ran the mill over the 13 candidates and narrowed it down to three whose list was handed over to the FAZ technical committee for further scrutiny.

The Technical Committee forwarded its recommendation to the FAZ executive committee that narrowed it down to the final choice that was Micho.

Once the name was picked on January 20, 2020 it was then forwarded to the ministry of sports for approval.

Correspondence was duly sent to the ministry with the FAZ delegation following up with a physical appearance on January 22, 2020.

Micho is expected in the country this week to close the two year deal that will see him bring an assistant and goalkeeper trainer while FAZ will attach a local assistant and goalkeeper coach to understudy the foreign bench.

Zambia plays back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March with the African Nations Championship (CHAN) taking place in April. The draws for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup have been conducted with Zambia grouped with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Micho has wide African experience with his midas touch having helped qualify to its first ever Africa Cup of Nations qualification in 38 years and also drilled Rwanda with stops in Sudan, Ethiopia, South Africa and more recently Egypt.