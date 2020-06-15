EX BOY FRIEND SHOOTS DEAD FORMER LOVER ‘ INJURE THREE OTHERS

Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot and wounded three people among them his ex girl friend who later died at UTH where they were all rushed for medical attention.

Police SpokesPerson Ester Katongo said that this occurred on 14th June, 2020 at 20 hours in Shalom area in Kanyama area at the residence of the female victim.

“The report of shooting incidence was recieved from a member of the public that Barbara Sinonge (23)of Shalom area had been shot in the head using a pistol by her alleged former boyfriend Clifford Choonde and sustained a gunshot wound,”she added.

He further added that the suspect further went on to shoot the alleged current intimate partner of the victim identified as Mwiinga Kalozye (29) of Kanono area in Kanyama Compound who sustained a gunshot wound in the chest.

She revealed that the suspect shot at Andrew Phiri ( 22 )of Shalom area in Kanyama in the neck as he was trying to rescue the victims and sustained a gunshot wound in the neck.

The Police Spokesperson said the assailant was later apprehended and beaten by a mob and sustained head injuries.

Ms Katongo disclosed that the three victims were taken to UTH where the femele victim Barbara Sinonge later died.

She said the firearm used in the act has been retrieved with some empty cartridges and one projectile picked at the scene.

Ms Katongo added that the suspect is admitted to UTH under police guard and is likely to be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.