With swearing-in of President Elect Hakainde Hichilema just three nights away, some clues on which member of parliarment will head one of the few ministries up for grabs has started emerging.

A keen eye would have taken note of Garry Nkombo’s meeting with investors on Tuesday as a clue on his bid for the Ministry of Commerce.

Meanwhile, today, Choma Central member and UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, who by the way, is a former police officer himself, has advised police to be decisive in dealing with law breakers.

In a tone symbolic of someone who may be heading to rotate on Kampyongo’s swivel chair, Mweetwa has advised the police to bring normalcy following reports of harassment of PF-aligned civil servants such as Chongwe District Commissioner.