Dear Editor,

I’m truly hurt. This is Jereniah in the picture. He was always jovial, always smiling.

Finally succumbed to critical burns sustained when a jealous ex-girlfriend poured petrol on him and lit his body with a match stick, all because she couldn’t bear the fact that he’d soon be marrying someone else.

Just two weeks ago we were discussing Faith’s bridal and bridesmaids’ dresses and I couldn’t wait to dress her for her big day.

Today, he’s gone, and on her birthday. Ladies, no man’s life is in your hands to take. No matter how much hurt you feel, resorting to violence is never a solution.

You’re not God to determine who you’ll spend the rest of your life with.

I’m very hurt and angry.