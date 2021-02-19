By Darius Choonya

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo failed to appear before the Anti – Corruption Commission-ACC-for questioning.

Ms. Mulalelo was summoned by the commission to appear for questioning in connection with the Honeybee Pharmacy Drugs supply contract to the Ministry which has attracted public interest due to alleged corruption surrounding the deal.

Ms. Mulalelo is one of the other people who have been linked to the matter in which the ACC has taken keen interest.

The Commission could not give information on why Ms. Mulalelo failed to honor the summon.