EX KCM MINER RUBBISHES ILUNGA KASOMPE CLAIMS ON SATURNIA

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

An ex KCM employee Richard Mumbi has rubbished the allegations against Saturnia and Hakainde Hichilema by the Chairman of the so called ex KCM miners Ilunga Kasompe, describing them as toxic, vengeful and disgusting. Mumbi was speaking shortly after the press conference held by Kasompe in Kitwe this morning. Kasompe demanded that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s company Sartunia pays ex miners money owed to them. However Richard Mumbi said Kasompe was dangerously politicking and may end up in a possible litigation quagmire.

“This is absolutely untrue. How come miners who contributed to Regina Saturnia easily get their contributions, I got my share of my contribution a long time ago. Saturnia has deferred 50 and 100 percent payment plans all depending on what one signed in the contract. As a matter of fact, most miners who prescribed to the pension when Anglo came have received theirs contributions. Mukuba was a pension scheme run by the unions and it even built houses in Kitwe called Mukuba Natwange House. What most miners haven’t received are NPF contributions which most miners working under KCM stopped paying. iyi yena ne beans”, said ex KCM miner Richard Mumbi.

Social commentator Stanley Chintu described the claims as malicious and slanderous and that it may land the perpetrators in expensive litigation.

“This hatred is toxic. Their desperation to eliminate HH goes beyond the pale And if this is what their political advisor is telling them, then he is shortsighted. It is this same approach that may cause Democrats to lose to President Trump. Focusing on imaginary scandals and fabrications. They want to find different angles of pushing the privatization story because they have seen that it is baseless and useless. This strategy will backfire against them”.