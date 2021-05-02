EX-MONZE URBAN COUNCILLOR LANDS DISTRICT MOBILISATION COMMITTEE SPOT IN PF

Former Monze Urban Councillor, Buumba Pandwe has landed a spot in the Patriotic Front, (PF) district mobilization committee shortly after his defection.

The civic leader defected from the United Party for National Development, (UPND) saying he did not see a future in the opposition.

Pandwe also cites falling prey to tribal remarks during the adoption process that saw him fall out of the race for Monze Urban.

PF District Chairperson, Titus Chiluba has since welcomed Pandwe, who is being termed as Ronaldo — the valuable asset to the mobilization committee.

However, UPND Monze vice Youth Chairperson, Paul Mutenguna has wished Pandwe the best in his new party.

Mutenguna says Pandwe’s defection does make him an enemy of the UPND.

UPND Monze Central Youth Chairperson Robson Mayambu wished pandwe luck, saying he has the right to belong to any political party of his choice.

He however refutes social media claims that 500 people had defected to join the PF, saying only one member defected.