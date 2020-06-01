FORMER PF information publicity secretary for Justine Kabwe Ward 21 in Mandevu Constituency has narrated how he was allegedly pepper-sprayed and whipped with a hosepipe by ruling party members during intra-party elections at Olympic Africa Academy.

Lemmy Bwalya of Marapodi Township was testifying in a matter where Cliff Bwalya, a 45-year-old district youth chairperson of Chaisa Compound; John Kamweo, 22-year-old Ward Youth Chairperson in Mandevu Constituency and Martin Katazo, 33 of Mandevu Compound are charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In count one, it alleged that on March 15, 2020, the three, whilst acting together with others unknown, assaulted Lemmy and occasioned him actual bodily harm.

In count two, it alleged that Bwalya and Kamweo on the same date, assaulted Thomas Phiri and occasioned him actual bodily harm.

In the last count, it is alleged that Bwalya assaulted Gladys Mwila and occasioned her actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up for trial before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Lemmy told the court that on March 15, this year, he was in Rapheal Chota ward in Chipata township where they were supposed to have intra-party ward elections.

He added that Mandevu PF member of parliament Jean Kapata was also present, together with the elections committee.

Lemmy testified that while he was inside, his supporters who were supposed to vote for him were stopped from entering by two of the accused persons.

He said when he went outside to clear his supporters, John started punching him in the chest while Martin started whipping him with a hosepipe.

“People who came to vote for me were not given access to the venue after being stopped by John and Martin. I went out to clear those people who were stopped from coming in. But when I was trying to let them in, John started punching me in the chest and Martin came with a hosepipe,” Lemmy told the court.

He told the court that he was later led into the elections hall where Kapata and the elections committee members started discussing whether the polls should proceed or not.

Lemmy said he left the hall and went to stand on a veranda but while there, Bwalya removed pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed him in the face.

He said he went to Marapodi police where he was given a medical form.

Lemmy added that from there, he went to Marapodi Clinic where his eyes were checked and he was given medicine.

Another witness, Phiri, also narrated to the court how was he also allegedly beaten by Bwalya and Kamweo on the material day.

He told the court that he sustained a swollen forehead and bruises on his hand.

Phiri said he was not the only one who was beaten on that day.

The matter comes up on July 3, 2020, for continued trial.