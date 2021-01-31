Zimbabwe: Ex-Zanu PF MP Succumbs To Covid-19, Leaves Behind 12 Wives, 79 Children

A FORMER Zanu PF MP for Mutasa North in Manicaland province, Luke Masamvu, died Saturday in Harare from Covid-19.

He was 62.

According to the state media, Masamvu, who was a prominent businessman in Manicaland and Marondera Town, leaves behind 12 wives and 79 children.

He was born in Nyanga.

His brother John Masamvu said mourners are gathered at the family’s Airedale Farm along the Rusape-Nyanga Highway. Only 30 people are required to gather for a funeral due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament,” he said.

Deputy Youth Minister Tino Machakaire described the death of Masamvu as a huge loss for Zanu PF.

Source: New Zimbabwe Newspaper