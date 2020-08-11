By McDonald Chipenzi

EXACTLY 12 MONTHS TO 2021 GENERAL ELECTION

Today must be a special day in the calendar of many as it marks exactly 12 months to the August 12, 2021 General Elections.

NINE (9) months to dissolution of Parliament and councils and 6 months to an electoral buffer zone when by-elections will not be entertained even if one dies or resigns before the General Election.



The Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary and few other ward by-elections must be the last to be held under this electoral cycle unless others are to occur and the 90 days falls within the next 6 months before the General Election.



Imagine if Bill 10 passed, Parliament and councils would not have dissolved in the next 9 months and by-elections would have continued to be held up to the election day as the 6 months electoral buffer zone was poised to be repealed



It will be too late for anyone to push for amendments to the Constitution now with 12 months to the General Election, rather, it is time to concentrate on thorough preparations for the elections.

Whoever helped bewitch Bill 10 and those who promoted it to be disoriented must be commended and re-engaged in future controversial processes.

I submit!