Exam classes will open as scheduled (14/09/2020) while non-exam classes will open Monday 21/09/2020

*REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA*

*Ministry of General Education*

*MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE MINISTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION AND ACTING MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, HONOURABLE DR. DENNIS WANCHINGA-M.P, ON THE REOPENING OF SCHOOLS, COLLEGES OF EDUCATION AND UNIVERSITIES*

12 September 2020

May I welcome you all to this very important press briefing on the reopening of our learning institutions in Zambia.

You will recall that yesterday 11 September 2020, during the official opening of the fifth session of National Assembly, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, announced the reopening of all learning institutions between the 14 and 28 September 2020.

As Minister of General Education and now also as Acting Minister of Higher Education I wish to provide further guidance on the reopening of institutions of learning as follows:

The reopening of schools, colleges and universities and other institutions under TEVET will have to abide by strict adherence to the health guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health. Our managers of these institutions must provide proper leadership in ensuring that such learning institutions are safe for our children.

The dates for reopening these institutions shall be as follows:

Examination classes under General Education

All examination classes for primary and secondary schools and third year students in colleges of education will reopen on Monday 14 September 2020 as scheduled.

Non- examination classes under General Education

In order to give ample time for parents to prepare children in non- examination classes for primary and secondary schools as well as colleges of education, these will reopen on Monday 21 September 2020.

Universities and colleges under TEVET

