Minister of General Education, David Mabumba says that developing software for setting and marking examination papers by the Examination Council of Zambia is underway.

Mr Mabumba said that the Ministry of General Education is focusing on quality assurance as the software to be developed will promote efficiency.

The Minister disclosed that ECZ is looking forward to online marking and computer based assessment.

Mr Mwamba said this in a meeting with educationalists in Shiwang’andu District.

He revealed that changes of Examination papers have been effected because Examination papers were redundant and repeated, and that unnecessary questions have been removed from examinations.

Mr Mabumba pointed out that new paper formats have since been designed, adding that specimens of the new ones will be disseminated in the next three weeks.

Source: Sun FM Zambia