By Sims Simataa

EXCHANGE RATE

Since K1 became 5 cents I have not read a better post that one on “Bulozi London”.

This is the best solution towards the solution I have read since the $1 to K20. One opposition politician offered a mouthful of words and economic jargon – nothing more.

EXCHANGE RATE MANAGEMENT needs a consistently dedicated team of managers/professional whose job is to seek supply avenues in the country and consistently monitor demand – advise BOZ and GRZ. More like we fighting COVID 19 – special dedicated team not only care and maintenance of the kwacha but “researching for the “vaccine”.

It’s a department or agency gathering data every day until we know exactly not statistically where the linkages are, greed, etc

Please half-baked economic comments won’t help. Leave that to my uncle Muliokela.

Ignore me at you own imperil. I warned you through Ronald Penza on TV when he suspended “exchange controls”. Ain’t saying re-introduce exchange control. Remember you were taught “if you cannot measure it you cannot manage it”. “Lunacy is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. Am tired of textbook theories. One my lecturers – a visiting Professor once said “whatever you do remember Keynes or many economists never ruled a country”.