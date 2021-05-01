PART 1 – By A Correspondent | The late socialite, Genius Kadungure, leaked Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s secret plan to incriminate his wife, the nation’s estranged Second Lady has told ZimEye.

In the more than an hour long interview, Marry Chiwenga told ZimEye, her cousin Ginimbi as he is affectionately called, tried to warn her beforehand but she would not listen. This was during the few months before his sudden death in a car accident.

The development comes at a time when she is struggling to get medical treatment and has been deprived of her passport by the courts. She has among other allegations, been charged with attempted murder against her husband while nursing him in a South African hospital in July 2019, a year after the June 2018 White City bombing that got both her and her husband injured, though her health was the worst affected.

Marry Chiwenga also revealed a sequence of events that suggests the ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has either betrayed or neglected her, or both (more details coming out this weekend).

Mrs Chiwenga said allegations that she tried to kill her husband are not true and they are even dismissed by the South African Intelligence Agency.

She said: “He (Chiwenga) had security in South Africa. I had my own security in South Africa.

“We had South Africans, the equivalent of CIO in South Africa looking after us, and the security are in shock, vanotiti isusu taikuchengetai ,[they see to us but we used to look after both of you], why were we not questioned as witnesses on this story?

“Because they were there with us the whole time. When I would enter the toilet, they would wait for me at the very door; when I would enter the room where the VP is, they would follow me, so they are right now asking why is it that we will not questioned on what happened? Why did they fail to ask us?

Then he (Chiwenga) says the witnesses are my own boys, my bodyguards; what else can the soldiers tell you? Can the soldiers run on their boss? They can’t,” Marry Chiwenga argued with ZimEye.

She continued explaining:

“I need you to see this for yourself imagine yourself you are told you are plotting to kill your husband on the 8th of July, then from the 8th of July you are with your husband every single day, feeding him, then on the 21st of July you take him to the airport.

“Then from no where you are now being told from the blues you are now being accused of attempted murder against your husband, and of course you are troubled by it and you say hey that’s **it, there is nothing like that,” she said.

It was at this point that Mrs Chiwenga began speaking about Genius Kadungure. She said:

“My cousin even told me, the one who passed away, Genius.

“He said to me: mother, mother there is this report I am hearing, it is being said that there was a time when you tried to kill Mudhara, and I dismissed it saying that these are the things that people who are full of bitterness say; but he insisted saying I was told by *”*wa(name redacted), and she [the latter] was told by some boys in the CIO.

“I dismissed it saying there is nothing like that don’t you know that people can just talk anything anyhow?

“And he replied me saying: if you say so mother, but this is what I have been told, and as someone who loves you dearly I said let me tell you so that I do not retain this information. ”

FURTHER DETAILS COME OUT IN PART 2

-ZimEye