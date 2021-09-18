By Raphael Nakacinda

We are not the kind that DEBATE or CELEBRATE mispronunciations of words in ENGLISH, this is not our native language neither is it our mother tongue, it is our second language.

My sister was nervous, and clearly she didn’t believe in whatever Mr Hakainde Hichilema told her to say.

Unfortunately, President Hakainde Hichilema’s government position on all matters flying around including my Presser, has yet again been reduced to MULEKUTIKA, EMPTY nkani zamu KACHASU.

We raised issues, and clearly the Zambian people are raising issues beginning with Students, farmers, Civil servants, retirees, pensioners, youths, women, disabled etc.

We expected to be met with issues, from governments’ first address, but my sister has ended up being the issue, which is unfortunate. . .STOP CYBER BULLYING AGAINST WOMEN.

LET’S DISCUSS ISSUES!!