EXEMPT PRESIDENT LUNGU FROM LAST MINUTE DEBATE, YOUTHS DEMANDS

A youth representative, Charles Mbombela has requested the organizers of the Presidential debate to exempt President Lungu as the request has come too late.

Mr Mbombela adds that the organizers should leave it to the Zambian people to let President Lungu be subjected to the scrutiny of the Zambian people as he has delivered for all to see.

“The Presidential debates organized by Diomond TV which envisage to host all Presidential aspirants to outline their manifesto and policies should rightfully exempt the patriotic front candidate Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu because he is seemingly the only candidate whose party has given the people of Zambia a clear cut manifesto( 2021-2026).” He said in a statement sent to the media today in Lusaka.

Mr Mbombela observes that President Lungu has widely circulated his achievements and his plans through through the 2021-26 manifesto.

“What has even made this Candidate exceptional is that , he has outlined what has been achieved by the patriotic front from 2011 to 2021 and has thrived on traceable documents such as the Economic recovery plan, PF manifesto 2021 -2026 , 8th National development plan, Millenuim development goals among others.” Mbombela said.

“This debate therefore, should be an opportunity for other political parties especially the United party for national democracy(UPND) that has since inception not availed a clear cut manifesto to highlight what it intends to do in a situation they are elected into office.”

Mr Mbombela further urged Zambians to take interest in political parties and urges them to challenge what alternative they would provide to supplement what the PF has achieved.

“We the citizens must pay serious regards and take keen interest in these political parties that have insatiable appetite to ascend to the epitome of power in the country without outlining what we must expect from them.”

“Recently the UPND through its President and Vice President posted what they called Manifesto on Facebook but later pulled it down after suffering backlash from the seemingly angry electorates who referred to it as a mockery.”

“This therefore is a profound platform for the UPND to highlight how they are going to curb load shedding, road construction, build schools and hospitals and improve the kwacha relationship against the dollar in 4 hours after been sworn in.”