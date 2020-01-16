Former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, forced into exile in 2017, has been heard in a leaked recording demanding that his right to return be respected by the authorities.

Jammeh has hardly been heard from since fleeing to Equatorial Guinea.

His comments were made public in a recording of a conversation between him and an official of his party broadcast on social media.

In it, the former president lent his support to a demonstration planned by his backers on January 16.