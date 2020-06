President Mutharika winds up campaign: Calls on Malawians to vote for him

Malawi President appears to be narrowly leading according to Exit polling. While many express apathies they would like to stick with the devil they know.

The reliable south and East appears to be equalizing the gains MCP is getting in the Northern and central regions.

If Mutharika wins it will be a rebuke of the Malawi judiciary that forced this do-over