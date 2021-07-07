Musenge calls for Kambwili’s expulsion from PF

CHISHIMBA Kambwili is morally silly, says Mwenya Musenge.

Musenge, a PF member, says President Edgar Lungu should suspend Kambwili from the PF, if Zambians are to believe him that he does not support tribalism of any form.

“I have worked with Kambwili and I know what he is doing is just to embarrass President Lungu and the PF,” said Musenge, an ex-Copperbelt Province minister.

“Kambwili is morally insane. The sooner he is disciplined, like suspension or expulsion, the people can see that President Edgar Lungu does not support his (Kambwili’s) tribal campaigns.”

Kalemba