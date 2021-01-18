EXPELLED CHAVUMA UNZA STUDENT CRIES FOR MERCY

EXPELLED University of Zambia-unza student Frank Lipulu says he regrets posting a comment on social media which led to his expulsion and he is begging for mercy.

Lipulu, 26, from Chavuma district was among the seven(7) university of Zambia students who were expelled for engaging in riotous behavior on November 17 November, 2020.

The student who until his expulsion was a third year student pursuing a bachelors degree in economics, said he did not participate in the riot that occurred at the highest learning institution but only posted a comment on social media which did not go well with the university management.

Lipulu who was also a student council president hopeful and popularly known by fellow students as ‘UNZA OBAMA’ said Management thought the comment he posted was negative.

He said he made the comment in good faith and did not expect the university management to make such a harsh decision against him.

“I made a comment that: ‘Management is making toxic decision for the students and the students union body is not doing anything about it.’ Many other people on that day took to social media to express their mixed feelings , but unfortunately my comment was singled out,” he said.

Mr Lipulu said he deleted the comment 30 minutes later but someone using a Facebook username of ‘Frank Unza Obama’ mimicked him and reposted his comment.

He said Management presented the comment that was made by the same imposter , Frank Unza Obama, as evidence against him when he appeared for disciplinary hearing.

“I regret having made the post and I have apologised and asked for leniency from Management and the students council in two of my appeal letters, but to no avail. I was supposed to complete my studies this year.” Lipulu said.

He said he has since lost his 100% government bursary and does not know where to start from again.

The university of Zambia students rioted last year after management announced that all the students that had not paid their tuition fees were not going to be allowed to sit for their exams.

However, some Chavuma residents have taken to social media calling on government and the Chavuma area member of parliament Mr Victor Lumayi to help him get back to school.

©️ Northwestern Newspaper 2021