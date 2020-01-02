EXPLAINING KAMPYONGO’S ANIMOSITY TOWARDS HAKAINDE

Kampyongo as home affairs minister has always flapped up his ears and barked at every move HH makes. Kampyongo can cook up a law and claim HH has breached it. He can swarm the whole of Chawama with police to block HH from donating a genset. In parliament Kampyongo has told countless lies about HH that only pinnochio can challenge him. His statements on HH have a tone of someone taking things personally than that of a ministry providing guidnace. Almost every debate in parliament Kamyongo always digresses to talking about HH.

This is a clear sign of someone having night mares about losing power and the reason is simple. The epitome of PF corruption, the 42 fire trucks were authorised by him. It is an easy case to prosecute, funds are traceable and the FIC documented it. The only reason Kmapyongo and Grandview are free is because statehouse suppressed investigations. A change of power is the difference between Kampyongo and prison.

Richard W