The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on record to have offered Zambia a market to export 1 million goats per annum. No value was however availed in the report.

The Livestock farmers in Zambia were elated by this pronouncement as they would have a high value market which could improve their return. This purported deal was seen as a break-way for full commercialization of goat farming in Zambia.

Its now two plus years and no single goat has been exported. Complications have arisen that has seen postponement after postponement, with reasons ranging from wether Zambia can satisfy the demand of 1 million goats per annum as well as whether the breed of goats in Zambia is suitable for the Saudi market.

Zambia runs a huge deficit with Saudi Arabia as it sources its petroleum products which are a high value product. Analysts have pointed out that the export of goats will just be a drop in the ocean when it comes to cutting the trade deficit between the two countries.

But when contacted to update the nation on the status of the goats export deal to Saudi Arabia, Director of Ministry of Livestock and fishers Dr. Chibwe Kaoma told the Zambian Business Times-ZBT in an exclusive interview that a team of experts was sent from Saudi Arabia to come and inspect the livestock in Zambia. The purpose was to come and check if the animals they intend to import in their country are meet the health requirements.

Dr. Kaoma stated that “the team came to Zambia and inspected a number of abattoirs that will be used to slaughter the animals before being exported. Saudi Arabia have their own way in which they slaughter their animals and dispose of blood. During the course of inspection they graded the environment and they were looking at how far the abattoirs are from the town centers. After the expert team inspected they identified a number of abattoirs, that they feel can be used for slaughtering goats before exported”, Dr Kaoma stated.

For the identified abattoirs, there was need to improve on some areas, which the Saudi Arabia team identified. Some of the identified areas to be improved on was the hygiene status. However, the identified abattoirs took keen interest and committed to improve on these measures to facilitate the resumption of exports.

The Livestock director stated that the Ministry then contacted Saudi Arabia that those identified areas have improved on and that improvements that they had identified to be rectified had finally been worked on for the identified abattoirs.

“But it was unfortunate that the covid-19 cases increased, such that it brought about the closure of exports and imports. That led to the delay in the project. Currently the ministry is waiting for experts from Saudi Arabia to come, assess, and finally certify the abattoirs so that export of goats can start.

Dr. Kaoma stated that once the Saudi team has certified the identified abattoirs, then licenses shall be issued to able Zambian exporters to start exporting goats to Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that the market is open to all abattoirs that would like to export goats to Saudi Arabia and the procedure is letting the Saudi Arabia expert team to inspect. Once inspected and the Saudi Arabia is satisfied with the measures put in place, then that abattoir is ready to export the goats. The market for goat export is huge in Saudi Arabia and we can export more than a million per year.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabia do not have a specific breed that they need to be exported, but all breeds raised in different types of systems can be exported once they are slaughtered in the certified abbatoirs.

When asked if Zambia can meet the export requirement of 1 million goats, Dr. Kaoma stated that “Zambia should export 1 million goats per year. But looking at Zambia’s goat population which only about 4-5 million goats, this export numbers could be a challenge.

However, the Ministry is extending services to the farmers to start rearing goats in Zambia due to the huge market demand in Saudi Arabia. Most farmers in Zambia do not rear goats as a business but with this huge demand, farmers are encouraged to rear goats as a business.

In addition, Dr Chibwe Kaoma stated that the consumption of goat meat in Zambia is very low, but due to the health issues, most people are encouraged to consume it to increase the consumption rate that will led to an increase in production of goat meat.

Dr Kaoma stated the covid-19 has brought much delay to this project. The ministry is also looking at how best it can tap the huge market in DR Congo for goats. The Ministry will see to it that towards the end of this year 2020 or early next year the exportation of goats should commence. -Zambian Business Times