ENOCK Tonga has asked President Edgar Lungu to make public the report over police shooting to death of prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda.

President Lungu announced through a statement on Tuesday that he had received the report from Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and that he has handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But Tonga, the 3RD Liberation Movement leader, says keeping the public in suspense over such a serious matter is totally wrong.

“By having those two citizens killed publicly meant that crime was committed against the people of Zambia, not President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as an individual. It is, therefore, imperative that the Zambian people are publicly given full details, not to start concealing information in the name [of] the law. No! Criminals must be exposed,” demanded Tonga. “Zambians must know which criminal pulled the trigger and by whose criminal’s authority? We demand to know the full details, thereafter, the due process of the law can take its walk. Not making the report public immediately borders on insulting the intelligence of Zambian people and to have the system protect itself. Stop the dirty! We demand that the so-called full report be made public and let Zambians have access to it now.”

And the MMD says President Lungu should tell the nation the findings of the shooting report.

Party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said the MMD was happy that finally the shooting incident report was out as reported by State House on Tuesday.

“However as MMD, we are of the opinion that the Republican President Mr Edgar Lungu tells the nation of the findings of the said report. This we demand because it was him who requested for the thorough investigations into the incident which led to the shooting of the two innocent citizens who died in cold blood,” he said.

Dr Mukuka said in the manner President Lungu said it to the nation publicly, should be the same measure he announces the findings of the investigations to the populace.

“Only when that is done then the President can hand over the report to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) for further actions comfortably,” he said.

He said democracy demands of transparency and accountability among several other rules and regulations.

“We further demand that the President gathers courage and tell the nation on the contents of the report. We need to trust our President today and in the near future when similar situations and pronouncements are made, trusting that our leader is truly a firm democrat,” said Dr Mukuka.