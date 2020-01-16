—–

By Cde Mainda Simataa

Lusaka, Zambia

Yesterday, out-going President Edgar Lungu and his failed PF government, failed yet again in their promise to deliver universal access to quality healthcare for all Zambians, despite effecting deductions via the National Health Insurance (NHI) tax which, despite wide opposition and condemnation from various stakeholders including employers and workers, they still imposed on the Zambian people when Lungu signed it into law on 23rd April 2018.

The failure and injustice of this failed NHI tax – which is a PF parliamentary sanctioned scam, is told through the eyes of a teacher of Lusaka whose 4 year old child is sick. The teacher was yesterday referred from UTH (Zambia’s largest public hospital), to a private clinic where he paid K1,000 from his own pocket, for lab test services. Why? Because UTH has no ‘reagents’, whatever that means.

And as we all know, that regardless of those costly private test outcomes today, the poor teacher and farther of 5 with 10 extra mouths to feed, will still have to dip deeper into his pockets when given a prescription to buy whatever medicines will be required to save this one child. Meanwhile, we have a health Minister by the name of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, prancing about in Northern province with a ZNBC camera crew, deceiving the nation by claiming that Zambian hospitals are drug secure.

What a shameless two-timing flat-faced liar! Zambia is not secure anything. We’re not drug secure, food secure, or even energy secure! We’re vulnerable everywhere! The fact remains that public hospitals in Zambia are pathetic, crippled death-traps and prescription centres – they simply have no capacity, no medicines; and we know for a fact that drug cartels operating within Dr. Chilufya’s moribund ministry (and perhaps even with his blessings) are chiefly to blame for the looting of drugs worth $1 million dollars from medical stores in 2018, thus plunging us further into this abyss and sad state of affairs.

You would expect that in a normal, functional and rational country, health insurance deduction from a workers income guarantees that the medical bills of the insured and his family, are covered and paid for, either by a private or state insurance company, simple. But not under the PF of Chagwa who’s blatant disregard for such a legally binding transaction knows no bounds, and today the PF government has failed to deliver on universal healthcare.

So now we must ask ourselves, and the health minister Chitalu Chilufya and his drug lords this question: why are Zambians still paying for their medical bills when the PF government is deducting the national health insurance tax from all workers registered for tax purposes?

If this is not legalized theft mr President, then what is it – Chagwanomics?

_The author is a Political economist, strategist, and media committee member of Zambia’s largest political party – the UPND._

Twitter @Simataa4Change

