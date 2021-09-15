EXTEND INVESTIGATIONS TO LUNGU, NOT JUST ON ‘JUNIOR THIEVES’ WHO SERVED UNDER HIM, CHARGES PANJI

Colonel Panji Kaunda says the investigating wings should extend their investigations towards former president Edgar Lungu, and not just confine themselves to the thieves who served under him.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said president Lungu must be made to explain how he accumulated so much wealth during the time he served as President, adding that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must also release the assets declarations by presidential candidates to help Zambians know the asset ratios accumulated over time.

“Everybody must be investigated, including me. If I am found wanting I should be investigated. The ECZ must release those figures because it’s the only way we are going to know what Lungu has 11 years ago and what he has now,” he said,” Col Panji said. “It’s the law. It’s the right of Zambians to ask those that they have employed. Remember these are our workers, if a worker becomes more richer than the employer you must ask how?”

Col Panji however, cautioned the investigating wings to

