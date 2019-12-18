People’s Alliance for Change PAC President Andyford Mayele Banda has demanded that the mobile issuance of national registration cards be extended country wide.

PAC has expressed concern that the Department of National Registration has concentrated the exercise in Patriotic Front strongholds such as Luapula and Northern provinces.

He says the issuance of NRCs must not be politicized and every eligible Zambian must have a fair chance to own one.

He claims that the exercise is non-existent in other Provinces, Lusaka inclusive considered strongholds of some opposition political parties.

He adds that PAC like many other opposition Political Parties have members who have not yet acquired NRCs and are dependent on the Department of National Registration extending the mobile issuance of the document.