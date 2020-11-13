EXTEND VOTER REGISTRATION, SAYS M’MEMBE

Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe says the Electoral Commission of Zambia should start considering extending the mobile Voter Registration Exercise to compensate for the sluggish start to the process.

Dr M’membe has expressed fear that at the slow pace the process is moving, the Commission will be unable to capture the targeted 9 million voters.

Speaking on the Hot Seat Program on Hot FM this morning, Dr M’membe has also noted that 30 days allocated for mobile voter registration is not enough hence should be extended.

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe has maintained that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the Presidency next year adding that the Constitutional Court did not at any point rule that the President was eligible to stand in 2021