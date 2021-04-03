By Prudence Siabana

Operation Young Vote-OYV- has charged that the five day extension of the physical and inspection of voter details in the voter register will be of no value if the electoral commission of Zambia will not back it with massive sensitization and awareness.

In an interview with phoenix news, OYV executive director guess Nyirenda says ECZ should instead get on the ground and sensitize registered voters on the importance of the physical verification exercise as this will also help them know other services the ECZ is offering.

Mr Nyirenda who has welcomed the extension of the verification exercise says, although the online platform gives voters to verify their details in their comfort zone, the physical means must be promoted as it has several advantages such as if the registered voter wants to change their polling station.

Yesterday the electoral commission of Zambia announced the extension of the physical inspection of the provisional register of voters by five days.

