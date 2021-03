Topic: Extravagance Is No Guarantee That The Ruling Party Will Win.

Teacher: Simataa Simataa

Definition: EXTRAVAGANCE means a lack of restraint in spending money or using resources

Question: Does a ruling party’s extravagant spending win or lose votes?

Answer: UNIP and MMD lost inspite of spending hugely. MMD even clothed trees in party regalia

Learning Point: Money or careless spending does not guarantee a win.

Class Discussion: Please feel free to participate in line with the topic at hand.