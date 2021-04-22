EYE ON THE BALL, REMAIN STRONG HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS WINNING, YOUTHS TOLD

We would like to urge all members especially Youths to remain strong and focused on Party mobilisation in readiness for the August elections.

The hatred and anger you are seeing from Edith Nawakwi is because she has sensed defeat. She is very upset that despite all the schemes by PF like Bill 10 and and all land propaganda, Hakainde Hichilema’s popularity continues to grow. Zambians have resolved to vote for Hakainde Hichilema because of mature, principled and focused type of leadership.

PF has tried everything in the book to stop Hakainde but the man is simply unstoppable. They have tried to arrest him, they have tried to intimidate him by killing his members, they have tried changing the Constitution just to disadvantage and they have invested heavily in propaganda against him but the man keeps going forward.

This is what I encourage you today, remain strong keep going forward. Don’t be distracted by people full of hatred and fear that they will be arrested when government changes. Continue bringing more members to party, continue putting up voting protection. With love and silence our president has conquered hared and evil.

David Chikwanda

Vice National youth IPS