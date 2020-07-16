A middle-aged Kenyan man died on Tuesday in his private vehicle as eye witnesses who had found him alive refused to rescue him saying he was not wearing a face mask.

“We found him on the driver’s seat with his head tilted upward. He was still breathing. However, we couldn’t help him because he was not wearing a face mask. We feared he could have succumbed to COVID-19,” an eye witness told K24 Digital.

Police officers arrived at the scene over 30 minutes later, when they found the man had already died.

Another witness, who identified herself as Eunice, said she was shocked by the man’s death.

“In my entire life, I have never seen a man dying at the wheel. There is more to his death,” said Eunice.

The deceased was moved to a local Hospital morgue as investigations into his death commence.