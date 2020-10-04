CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

EYES ON THE BALL PRIVATIZATION MADNESS IS A STRATEGY TO DIVERT ATTENTION OF UPND MOBILIZATION BY PF AND KEEP HH AT HOME SCARED.

The PF have successfully mastered what knocks UPND out of serious campaigns and keeps them busy. The strategy of privatization talk is neither here nor there it did happen and was done by the government but it’s necessary to put UPND busy in defense mode for what HH did not do.

While UPND legal team prepares to explain how many companies where there and so on the PF are successfully holding massive rallies out there without any laws of POA or even covid19 restrictions.

Privatization is a dead end story which will lead to nothing but time wasting and resources for UPND while the PF will gain massively in reducing the amount of time UPND has in party mobilizations.

To this end the panic to defend HH for not selling any mine which he didn’t when himself and the entire government knows he didn’t is a share waste of time at the expense of equal massive mobilization of the party countrywide who are yielning for his presence from Lunga District in Luapula Province to Chinyama Litapi village in Zambezi District in Northwestern province.

HH can’t be arrested not for now not for privatization because it doesn’t exist but in primitive PF minds who have chosen to be deliberately ignorant as a ploy to distract UPND’s attention from the sensible party programs.

The cost value of privatization inquiry is a negative financial liability to the national treasury which will never yield any sensible results equating the cost of instituting it. But PF itself will benefit from it because it will not only provide temporal employment to their own hunting for a blind treasure they will never find but also waste time for the opposition as they themselves (PF) fractionalize every second to register more voters and hold massive campaigns.

The wind of change is being blocked by the opposition themselves because PF will never grant space and access to the opposition to freely traverse the country.

UPND must grab the power from PF not asking for it quietly because PF are ready to die protecting what’s in their hands.

In the next analysis we look at OVR chapter two.

CIC PRESS TEAM.