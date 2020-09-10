The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has refuted reports that it procured 4.2 million facemasks at a cost of K76 million.

In a statement, DMMU Senior Communications Officer, Racheal Chama explained that the Unit procured 4.2 million facemasks at K10 each, bringing the total to K42 million.

“Following the Presidential directive to provide face masks to examination classes, DMMU procured 4.2 million face masks at K10 each, bringing the total to K42million. Out of the total cost, DMMU has since paid K27.7 million to suppliers as of today, Wednesday 9th September 2020, bringing the balance to K14. 3 million” Chama said.

She assures that Institutions and companies that supplied through the Provincial Disaster Management Committees in Eastern, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Lusaka and Western Provinces have all been paid in full, while Central, North-Western, Copperbelt, Southern and two Youth Cooperatives will also be paid by the end of September.

“DMMU is therefore appealing to the suppliers that have not yet been paid to remain calm and patient as they will soon receive their dues,” she said.