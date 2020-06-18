FACEBOOK POSTS LAND SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER CHELLAH TUKUTA IN POLICE CELLS

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Chellah Tukuta for Criminal Libel in connection with some derogatory remarks which he allegedly produced and posted on social media.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has said in a statement to Mwebantu that Tukuta on his social media posts made deragatory against Information Minister Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

She said Tukuta is in police custody yet to be charged with four counts of Criminal Libel.

“He is also expected to face more charges on the Copperbelt,” said Katongo. -Mwebantu