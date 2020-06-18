FACEBOOK POSTS LAND SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER CHELLAH TUKUTA IN POLICE CELLS
POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Chellah Tukuta for Criminal Libel in connection with some derogatory remarks which he allegedly produced and posted on social media.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has said in a statement to Mwebantu that Tukuta on his social media posts made deragatory against Information Minister Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.
She said Tukuta is in police custody yet to be charged with four counts of Criminal Libel.
“He is also expected to face more charges on the Copperbelt,” said Katongo. -Mwebantu
If Tukuta can handle himself well, he can go a long way in Zambia’s struggle against dictatorship. Going into police cells, perhaps later in remind prison is a common feature of the biographies of those who fight against oppression by intolerant regimes the world over. Tukuta may for now feel intimidated and hollow in spirit, but let him understand that this is bcos this is probably his first time to be incarcerated in police cells for political reasons. Considering your age Tukuta, take this situation a blessing in disguise, your time in custody, even just for an hour will strengthen you more than you went in. The charge against you will be bailable and soon you will be out. BUT FOR SURE YOU WILL BE STRONGER. You therefore do not have to worry at all. It may just be the beginning of a greater you in the whole struggle for our emancipation. People who end up great among their societies can spring from anywhere. For our oppressed society, you may just be the one. We are with you all the way.