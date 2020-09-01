FACT CHECK ON THE ILLEGAL PRIVATIZATION OF ZAMTEL

As minister of communications and transport in the MMD government, Dora Siliya oversaw and engineered the illegal Privatization of Zamtel to Lapgreen of Libya.

Zamtel was valued at $3 Billion by independent telecommunications valuation experts.

But Dora and Henry Banda, the son to Rupiah Banda sold it at $257 Million only.

They sold Zamtel at a paltry 8% of its true value.

To this day since his father lost the election in 2011, Henry Banda has been hiding in South Africa. He will never set foot in Zambia again.

An Interpol arrest warrant against him is still active. The day he will leave South Africa he will be arrested.

This right here is an undeniable documented fact.