The Zambian Times has listed a few facts about Mr. Zimba, the man who has replaced a political Tsunami called KZ.

1.He is not a cadre.

2. He is 38 years old. He was born in 1981.

3. He only knew about his appointment yesterday (Friday) hours before he was sworn in.

4. He is an authority in political science. As young as he is, he is a lecturer at University of Lusaka and a part time lecturer at UNZA. He says political science is the water he drinks and bread he eats.

5. He once openly criticised President Lungu and had publicly declared that HH or Elias Chipimo would have made better presidents. That shows that he is capable of giving the President objective analysis. Let us pray he doesn’t lose his senses like Antonio Mwanza, a once religious critic of President Lungu and the PF.

6. He is a dedicated Barca fan.

7. He is married to a beautiful lady who he loves dearly.

8. He will be the most handsome state house official. Guess the President got tired of looking at people like KZ and Amos Chanda.

Congratulations President Lungu for Listening and making the right choice. Please listen to his advise. Don’t let him start advising you what you only want to hear. We also hope he is not a deputy to ba KZ.