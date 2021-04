Facts about the Kang’ombe Bridge

1. Shortest route to Chamboli Market from Ndeke across mate mate scream

2. School going children from Mulenga Compound can reach on time

3. Measures 13 metres span on BEAMS.

4. Supported by two concrete pillars reinforced with steel.

5. Vertical height of 4m each on concrete pillars

6. Safety measures include hand held steel rails.

7. No tax payers money used on this mayoral initiative.

8. Funded by Christopher kang’ombe and his friends.