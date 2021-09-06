FACTS:

UPND WON THE ELECTIONS, BUT ITS PF RULING THE COUNTRY.

WATCH THIS!!

In trying to embarrassing the new government, this is what PF Agents are doing;

1. They have introduced unauthorised load shedding in some parts of the country.

2. They have ensured that banks and mobile money booths run out of cash

3. They have recruited new teachers without informing the President or the New Minister of Finance.

4. Now they are planning to cause massive fuel shortages.

HH has refused to replace District Commissioners, Ambassadors/High Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries. He seem to prefer working with PF members. And now the same PF aligned workers are around the clock working to frustrate the new government and they are clearly succeeding. Watch the Space!