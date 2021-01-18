FAILED GOVERNMENTS LEAVE BEHIND PERMANENT SCARED CITIZENS – MSONI

Opposition leader Nason Msoni writes….

If you claim to have won an election but citizens of your country are not celebrating with you the victory it simply means you didn’t win the elections. It means that you stole the election.

If after claiming that you have won the election and then you decide to pursue your opponent that then means that you did not win the election but your opponent did.

A true winner has no time to pursue a loser.

And to rush in congratulating such a leader it means that you are similarly morally bankrupt and delusional.

It is important to always look at the bigger picture than rushing to satisfy your smaller ego.

Only a mad man can delight and ignore the bloodletting that took place prior to the elections and see nothing wrong in the entire process and feel nothing for the victims, but delight in the outcome and in the criminal conduct of the perpetrator.

