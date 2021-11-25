By Victoria Yambani

Kalumbila Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society one of the Cooperatives which benefitted from the Ministry of Youth, High Buses Youth Empowerment initiative has appealed to parliament to offer it an opportunity to share its position on the now deemed higher buses scandal.

Cooperative Chairperson, Collins Zulu says his Cooperative is ready to appear before the public accounts committee-PAC-of parliament if summoned to answer to queries over the higher buses youth empowerment scheme.

He says the former PS informed PAC that beneficiaries where not repaying the loan his Cooperative has paid K580, 000 towards offsetting the Buses loan initiative.

Mr. Zulu says the Ministry however went ahead and repossessed the buses from his cooperative and others.

Last week Ministry of Youth Permanent Secretary, Dr. John Phiri appeared before PAC to respond to queries over the Higher Buses loan initiative which he said beneficiaries had failed to honor.